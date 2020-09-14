NY's Proposed Antitrust Laws Are Out Of Sync With U.S. Law

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Let me begin by saying I love New York! But the recently proposed amendments to its antitrust laws? Not so much. Under the guise of placing New York antitrust enforcers on par with their federal counterparts by giving them the ability to challenge unilateral anti-competitive conduct under New York state antitrust law, two New York state senators have in fact proposed the adoption of a new set of competition laws based on underlying policies and economic theories largely rejected by U.S. courts. These proposed amendments not only appear to capture conduct viewed as neutral if not potentially pro-competitive under current U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS