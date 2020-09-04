Who Gets Accredited Investor Status Under New SEC Rule?

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- On August 26, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released its final regulations amending the definition of "accredited investor." The final regulations reflect much of what the SEC recommended back in December, as most of its proposed rules received support from the public. This decision to change the definition was of great import to the private lending industry, as most issuers of securities in this space rely on exemptions that center around this definition. Those in the private lending industry were most concerned with the expansion of the definition regarding individuals with certain certifications and designations. This category is important to...

