Gov't Must Review Auto Safety Regs To Foster New Tech

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- In August, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it had initiated an audit of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's oversight of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. An OIG memorandum regarding the audit stressed the importance of ensuring that all new vehicles and equipment meet federal safety standards. Further noting that "more than 36,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2019," the OIG broadly stated that it would review NHTSA's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards process, suggesting a potentially wide scope of review that could include the extensive process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS