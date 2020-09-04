Stryker, XL Clash Over Interest After Insurance Verdict

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker Stryker Corp. and XL Insurance America Inc. are fighting over whether Stryker is entitled to nearly $2.5 million in pre-filing interest after winning a $62 million coverage suit against its insurer, with XL calling the request "unprecedented." The companies filed dueling motions in the Western District of Michigan on Tuesday, two weeks after Stryker won a seven-day trial. In the August trial, the jury sided with Stryker and found that XL entered a settlement in 2009 with Pfizer Inc. in bad faith, costing the medical company $6.2 million in coverage. Following that verdict, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney asked...

