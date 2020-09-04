Mondelez Settles With Sales Reps In OT Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Snack giant Mondelez Global LLC has settled a proposed class action brought by sales representatives who said the company failed to pay them for overtime they spent working from home and taking client calls on weekends. A Florida magistrate judge approved the confidential deal Thursday, putting an end to nearly six months of litigation stemming from merchandisers' claims that Mondelez violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to pay them overtime for administrative work they performed at home and on weekends. "The court finds that the settlement agreement is a fair and reasonable resolution of a bona fide FLSA...

