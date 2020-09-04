Mass. Top Court Backs Contracts Supporting $1B Power Line

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court has upheld power purchase agreements that the state's utilities brokered with developers of a $1 billion cross-border power line to purchase hydroelectricity from Canadian utility Hydro-Quebec, saying the contracts are valid under the state's clean energy procurement laws. The unanimous decision issued Thursday by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court removes a legal hurdle for the New England Clean Energy Connect project, which would ship approximately 1,200 megawatts of Hydro-Quebec power through western Maine and connect with New England's electrical grid. The project has been ensnared in a multiyear, multistate battle over its construction. Massachusetts energy regulators and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS