TM Owner Settles Claim Over Rihanna 'Spoiled Brat' Socks

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who owns a trademark for a "Spoiled Brat" clothing line has settled infringement claims against sock manufacturer Stance Inc. over singer Rihanna's line of anklet socks using the same name. Counsel for Pinellas County resident Steve Hechtman told Law360 on Friday that his client was dismissing the case with prejudice "based on an amicable settlement." The attorney, Clearwater, Florida-based Nickolas C. Ekonomides, did not provide further details of the agreement. In a one-page notice of dismissal filed Thursday in district court in Tampa, Hechtman said each party would bear its own attorney fees and costs. The case, which...

