Hispanic Worker Sues AT&T Over Alleged Job Discrimination

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A retail employee at an AT&T Inc. store in northeastern Pennsylvania filed suit in federal court on Thursday alleging that he was left suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of repeated acts of anti-Hispanic bias from his co-workers. Carlos Betances said in the complaint that AT&T should be held accountable after multiple managers he worked under at a company-run retail store in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, made openly hostile comments about his ethnicity and then refused to take seriously the PTSD diagnosis he was left with as a result of his treatment. "AT&T, in a series of unlawful, intimidating and discriminatory...

