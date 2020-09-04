DOL Hits Small Trucking Company With Wage-Hour Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has brought a wage-and-hour suit against a trucking company, asking a Michigan federal court to force the firm to compensate one driver for pay it allegedly withheld and to cough up another driver's overtime earnings. In a Thursday complaint, the DOL said Beline Transportation Services owes about $2,657 to the drivers, and asked the court to force its owner, Gregory Hibbitts, to comply with Fair Labor Standards Act rules on recording and paying minimum wage and overtime to employees. Beline and Hibbits repeatedly "failed to make, keep, and preserve adequate and accurate records of employees and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS