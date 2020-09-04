Law Society Gets Court Order To Trace Missing Client Funds

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 4:31 PM BST) -- The Law Society won a court order on Friday that will ensure the assets of a company it claims was involved in a "pyramid" scheme using client funds from a now shut-down law firm will remain frozen. The High Court order requires records to be handed to the Solicitors Regulation Authority as it investigates possible misconduct by a law firm. (AP Photo/Sang Tan) Judge Timothy Fancourt signed an order at the High Court extending a freezing order against Kash2 Ltd. The order also requires the company to hand over records that should help the Solicitors Regulation Authority's investigations into possible professional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS