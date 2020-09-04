Phillips 66 Says Marine Fuel Refining Patent Is Invalid

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 told a federal judge in Texas that he should not only find the company hasn't infringed four patents for technology that refines oil for marine fuel but should declare those patents invalid as well. In counterclaims lodged with U.S. District Judge Sim Lake on Thursday, Phillips hit back against a lawsuit filed in July by patent owner Magema Technology LLC. Magema accuses Phillips of engaging in a practice of "efficient infringement" of intellectual property that "reeks of an internal policy" where the company operates under the assumption that it costs less to fight a court battle than negotiate a...

