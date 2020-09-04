Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Phillips 66 Says Marine Fuel Refining Patent Is Invalid

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 told a federal judge in Texas that he should not only find the company hasn't infringed four patents for technology that refines oil for marine fuel but should declare those patents invalid as well.

In counterclaims lodged with U.S. District Judge Sim Lake on Thursday, Phillips hit back against a lawsuit filed in July by patent owner Magema Technology LLC. Magema accuses Phillips of engaging in a practice of "efficient infringement" of intellectual property that "reeks of an internal policy" where the company operates under the assumption that it costs less to fight a court battle than negotiate a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!