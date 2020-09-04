WJ Bradley Insiders Must Face Trustee's $25M Fraud Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A former board member of bankrupt mortgage company W.J. Bradley Mortgage Capital must face claims that a $25 million transfer was fraudulent and doomed the struggling firm, a Delaware bankruptcy court found. Arthur Demoulas and certain entities associated with him can't shake allegations that they knew they were getting more than fair value for their equity stake and drained W.J. Bradley's finances anyway, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon said Thursday. The bankruptcy trustee for W.J. Bradley can continue to fight to avoid and recover the $25 million transfer, the court found. "[The trustee's] allegations are sufficient to allow the actual...

