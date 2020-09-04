AXA Unit Chases Underwriter For €4.4M In Premiums

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 6:46 PM BST) -- An AXA XL Ltd. unit won preliminary approval Friday to dig deeper into the NatWest bank accounts of the owner of an underwriter accused of pocketing more than €4.4 million ($5.1 million) from policy premiums allegedly spent on luxury goods. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said he expects to grant XL Insurance Co. SE permission to seek additional disclosure from third-party National Westminster Bank PLC for accounts held in the name of Paul Alan Corcoran, the sole shareholder and director of Ipors Underwriting Ltd. The judge said if XL presented him with a final copy of the order as discussed during...

