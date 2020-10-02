Legal Industry Sees Job Growth For 5th Straight Month

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The legal industry in September added jobs for the fifth straight month, as employment in the sector continued to inch up after a devastating plummet in the spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. There were approximately 1,113,500 people employed in the industry in September, an increase of 3,100 jobs from August, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The agency had initially reported last month that job figures had been stagnant in August compared to July. It revised that assessment on Friday, estimating that the...

