I-Mab Bags AbbVie Partnership, Nets $418M From Investors

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- AbbVie will pay up to $1.94 billion in a partnership to develop and commercialize a cancer treatment discovered by I-Mab, in an agreement that comes the same day the Chinese biotech revealed a private investment of $418 million from a group led by Hillhouse Capital. Under the terms of the arrangement with AbbVie Inc., the U.S. drugmaking giant will pay I-Mab $180 million upfront to exclusively license cancer treatment lemzoparlimab, with an additional $20 million coming via a milestone payment based on results from a Phase 1 trial, according to a Friday statement. AbbVie could pay an additional $1.74 billion to...

