Brooklyn Court Closed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Brooklyn's Theodore Roosevelt Federal Courthouse was shut down on Thursday after court officers tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Law360, New York (September 4, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT) -- The chief judge for the Eastern District of New York shut down the main Brooklyn courthouse Thursday evening after court officers tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed to Law360 on Friday morning.Chief Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf posted a one-sentence update on the district website stating that the Theodore Roosevelt Courthouse on Cadman Plaza would be closed until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. An official who works at the courthouse told Law360 that two officers who also work at the building tested positive for the virus, in addition to a third who works at the district bankruptcy court.The official said the situation will be re-evaluated on Monday, Labor Day, to see whether the building should remain closed. In the meantime, entry to the Roosevelt courthouse is barred to everyone while the facility is being cleaned and authorities conduct contact tracing.A receptionist at the district bankruptcy court on Friday said the Brooklyn building had been closed since March. A notice on the court's website said that "until further notice, all bankruptcy court hearings will be held by telephone or video."After New York City's federal courts firstin March, hearings and proceedings moved to a video conference or teleconference format. The main Brooklyn courthouse implemented video kiosk temperature checks, mandatory masks and social distancing, as well as a battery of questions for those seeking entry, as it has slowly reopened the courthouses.The Eastern District recently laid out a plan for in-person jury trials to resume and has conducted increasing numbers of in-person proceedings in recent weeks, according to the court website and a review of court calendars.The district executive did not immediately respond to a request for comment.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

