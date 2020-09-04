Atty Blasts SEC's Fraud Claims As 'Fiction,' Seeks Sanctions

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An attorney has put the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on blast in a motion asking a Maine federal court to dismiss claims against him and sanction the federal regulator for "dramatic breach of its duty of candor." In the Sept. 3 motion, defendant George J. Marcus told U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy and U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Nivison that the SEC's claims against him in a 2018 lawsuit were "fiction, entirely refuted by the documentary record to which the SEC extensively refers in the complaint." "After constructing its fictitious platform of fraud, the complaint builds upon it...

