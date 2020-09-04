Tonopah Can Move Toward October Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt solar project builder Tonopah Solar Energy LLC received court approval Friday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 disclosure statement as it proceeds toward an Oct. 27 plan confirmation hearing. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Matthew B. Lunn of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said some modifications had been made to the proposed plan and disclosure statement to address the concerns of some parties to the case, but that purported creditor SolarReserve Inc. had formally objected to the approval of the disclosure over the case timeline. Lunn said the plan and accompanying documents had been filed on the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS