Immigration Board Mulls Court Notice Rights For Migrants

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The immigration courts' appellate board asked the public Friday if asylum-seekers forced to wait in Mexico must sign their hearing notices to be sufficiently notified of their court dates, raising concerns among attorneys that more due process limits may be underway. The Board of Immigration Appeals put out a call for amicus briefs on whether an asylum-seeker waiting in Mexico as part of the Trump administration's controversial program has been given "adequate" notice of a hearing date if the hearing notice, known as a tear sheet, is unsigned. An unsigned tear sheet, a document with information about a migrant's immigration court...

