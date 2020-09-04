Axon Can't DQ FTC's In-House Judge From Merger Challenge

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has rejected a bid from police body camera and non-lethal weapon maker Axon Enterprise Inc. to disqualify the agency's in-house judge from overseeing an enforcement action seeking to unwind its purchase of a rival supplier. The commission issued an order Thursday denying Axon's motion to disqualify FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell from the administrative proceedings on constitutional grounds, after the judge refused to disqualify himself in July and referred the motion to the full commission. In addition to fighting the FTC's in-house action, Axon is also pushing a constitutional challenge of the agency's structure...

