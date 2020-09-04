Oil & Gas Driver Claims Trucking Co. Fired Him For Being Gay

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A driver for a Pennsylvania-based transportation company said he was fired over a nonexistent offense because he had disclosed he was gay by listing his boyfriend as his emergency contact, according to a lawsuit the driver filed Friday in a Pennsylvania federal court. Vincent Ambrosy-Wagner said that soon after his hiring, his supervisors at Blair County-based Smith Transport Inc. declared "he wouldn't last long," and within months disciplined him and fired him for allegedly not wearing hearing protection on the job despite his claims that he was wearing earplugs under layers of a hoodie and a safety helmet. "Here, plaintiff is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS