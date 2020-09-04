Trump Admin. Preps Stricter H-1B Visa Rules For Release

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has advanced a policy to tighten criteria for H-1B specialty occupation visas, paving the way for the new rules to take effect soon without public feedback. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent the yet-to-be-released changes to the visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire highly skilled foreigners with university degrees, to the White House budget office Thursday, the final step before the changes are published. The policy, which will revise the definitions of "specialty occupation" and "employer-employee relationship," according to a brief description, will be issued as an interim final rule, meaning it could take effect...

