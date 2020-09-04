Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cocrystal Pharma's Reforms To End $27M Stock Plot Suits

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Cocrystal Pharma Inc. will implement a series of corporate reforms to settle three derivative suits brought by shareholders over an alleged $27 million pump-and-dump scheme that drove down the value of the company's stock, according to a motion Friday in New Jersey federal court seeking preliminary approval of the deal.

The investors behind a Garden State action said the proposed reforms — including barring onetime Riot Blockchain CEO John O'Rourke and other individuals from serving on Cocrystal's board and requiring an external general counsel — will ensure that such alleged misconduct is unlikely to happen in the future.

"The corporate governance enhancements are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!