7th Circ. Won't Revive Gay Employee's Discrimination Claim

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Friday that the Indiana Department of Correction does not need to face a gay former employee's discrimination suit because he has not shown he was treated differently than other employees or that the department was hiding its true reason for firing him. The ruling from the Seventh Circuit backs a lower court order from October that granted summary judgment to the Indiana Department of Correction in a lawsuit brought by Robbie Marshall, who claims he was fired after more than two decades with the agency because he is gay. The Indiana Department of Correction fired Marshall in...

