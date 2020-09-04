Pandemic Moves $10B Bitcoin 'Inventor' Trial To 2021

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The trial over the ownership of what could be billions of dollars of bitcoin and intellectual property, pitting self-described Bitcoin "inventor" Craig Wright against the estate of his late business partner, has been postponed to 2021 after the chief judge of the Southern District of Florida decided to delay all jury trials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated trial in which around $10 billion worth of bitcoin and related intellectual property is at stake will begin Jan. 4 and could last two weeks, according to a Thursday order from U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in the Southern District...

