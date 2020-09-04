Express Scripts Defeats Patient Poaching Appeal At 8th Circ.

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday refused to revive a suit from pharmacies accusing Express Scripts Inc. of using patient prescription data to poach customers from them, agreeing with a lower court that the pharmacy benefit manager used the data appropriately under the parties' agreements. A three-judge panel affirmed a decision in which U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White found that contracts Express Scripts had with the pharmacies allowed Express Scripts to use patient information to determine when patients were due for refills and then send those prescriptions out using its mail-order pharmacy. The district judge tossed the suit last year....

