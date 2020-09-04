Ill. Adviser To Pay $356K SEC Fine In Fee Disclosure Case

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a more than $356,000 settlement with an Illinois-based investment adviser for allegedly charging customers so-called 12b-1 fees when lower-cost share classes of the same funds existed. Between 2014 and 2019, Signature Financial Services Ltd. allegedly breached its best execution duties to its customers, did not adequately disclose the fees and conflicts presented in Form ADV filings or elsewhere, and failed to maintain written compliance policies and procedures to catch the violations, according to Thursday's settlement order. "Signature did not adequately disclose all material facts regarding the conflict of interest that arose when it invested advisory...

