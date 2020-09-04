USDA Wants More Feedback On Controversial Hemp Rule

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is soliciting a fresh round of comments on its proposed final rule for the cultivation of hemp, specifically from those who have experience growing the crop under the interim regulation this year. The department filed its notice Friday with the Federal Register, noting that it has already received some 4,600 comments since the rule was published last October, but is seeking additional input on issues those comments raised as well as "insight gained from the 2020 hemp growing season." Under the USDA's October 2019 interim rule, the agency can approve hemp production plans developed by states...

