Tristar Sued Over 'Dangerous' Pressure Cooker

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A woman hit Tristar Products Inc. with a suit in Florida state court alleging that a safety defect in its pressure cooker allows consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure, causing serious injuries from "scalding hot" contents. Vanna Robinson on Thursday said she was injured in September 2018 because she was able to open her Tristar Power Pressure Cooker while it was under pressure despite its purported safety features that supposedly make it impossible to lift the lid until all the pressure is released. She claims she was injured because of Tristar's failure to redesign the...

