Sens. Confirm BigLaw Alums To Federal Bench In Pa., Wis.

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate, in two broadly bipartisan votes Wednesday, confirmed a onetime Arnold & Porter associate and a former Foley & Lardner LLP partner to federal trial courts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Career federal prosecutor Christy C. Wiegand, the Arnold & Porter alum, will take the bench in the Western District of Pennsylvania after an 82-14 vote. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brett H. Ludwig, a former Foley & Lardner partner who spent more than 20 years with the firm, was promoted to a district judgeship in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on a 91-5 vote. Both nominees had support from a bipartisan pair...

