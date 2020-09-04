Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Farm's Pesticide Cancer Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America on Friday asked an Illinois federal court to free it from having to cover a suit alleging pesticides from a client's farm caused a woman's cancer, saying the pollution exclusion in the policy bars coverage. According to the complaint, Plunk Brothers Inc. runs a farm in Illinois and holds farm owners insurance policies with Indemnity, and it made a claim with Indemnity after the underlying suit was filed. Cheryl Chlebowski, who lives next to the Plunk Brothers farm, filed suit in Cook County court in June, claiming the farm used pesticide, herbicide, insecticide and fungicide...

