NY Attys Who Reported Overbilling Can Sue Firm Over Firings

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Two ex-Clark & Fox attorneys who say they were fired after reporting overbilling can proceed with a suit against their former employer, a New York federal judge has ruled, finding that the insurance law firm's arbitration agreement is not enforceable. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said Thursday that Joshua Seltzer and Aaron Jacob — who have alleged the firm fired them after they shared their suspicions that the business was overbilling client Lloyd's of London — are not bound by the arbitration agreement in the firm's employee handbook because the handbook specifies at the beginning that its policies are "guidelines only" and...

