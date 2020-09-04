Nelson Mullins, Ballard Spahr Partner Hit With Ethics Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and former partner Steve B. Park, now at Ballard Spahr LLP, have been named in a malpractice suit in Georgia state court stemming from Park's alleged efforts to poach business from a client. In its Aug. 31 complaint, Southern States Regional Center LLC claims that in 2015 Park, whom SSRC retained as corporate counsel for his expertise in the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, began urging SSRC's clients to take their money elsewhere — specifically to a competing firm called Roysson USA helmed by former SSRC manager Bruce Nicely. "By the time that SSRC learned...

