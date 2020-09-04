5th Circ. Upholds AIG's Win In $12M Waste Management Case

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday affirmed that an AIG unit does not have to cover $12 million in legal expenses Waste Management Inc. racked up defending criminal charges over environmental contamination from a Hawaii landfill, agreeing with a lower court that the fees fall outside the insurer's pollution liability policy. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen's decision that AIG Specialty Insurance Co. is not liable for Waste Management's hefty legal bill in the criminal case, which stemmed from flooding in Hawaii in 2010 and 2011 that caused medical waste from one of the company's landfills to flow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS