Novartis Spinoff Fights Bid To Invalidate Eye Drug Patent

Law360, London (September 16, 2020, 6:56 PM BST) -- A Novartis AG eye care spinoff is defending the validity of its glaucoma treatment patent in consolidated litigation brought against generic-drug makers it has accused of infringing the protection for its eye drops. Alcon Research LLC, a subsidiary of Novartis spinoff Alcon, denied in newly public court documents that the patent for its travoprost medication and an extension were invalid. Alcon originally sued Aspire Pharma Ltd. and manufacturer Pharmathen SA in 2014, but the litigation was stayed until this year. The suit is now being heard alongside its later suit against British generics company Actavis UK Ltd., now rebranded as Accord...

