Ex-Pa. Mayor Loses Bid To Trim Possible 30-Year Sentence

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that prosecutors had correctly calculated the $3 million in financial damage suffered by Scranton, Pennsylvania, as they pursue a potential 30-year prison sentence against the city's disgraced former mayor in connection with an admitted bribery scheme. While prosecutors are looking to use the claimed $2.9 million in losses to support a sentence enhancement that could see ex-mayor William Courtright serve as much as three decades in prison, a judge ordered an evidentiary hearing in May after finding that there was insufficient evidence to support the damages figure. Following a hearing last month, however, U.S. District Judge...

