Instagram Celeb's Luxury Pot Co. Escapes TCPA Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Social media personality Dan Bilzerian's luxury cannabis company has escaped a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit in Nevada federal court after the plaintiff asked for dismissal, though the self-styled "King of Instagram" vowed to never settle the case if it is refiled. Tyler Baker, who claimed Bilzerian's company Ignite International Ltd. sent him an unwanted text using an autodialer, told the court last week that the parties had agreed to dismiss the case without prejudice, leaving him the option to refile. The court granted the request Friday. In a statement provided to Law360 by his attorney Tuesday, Bilzerian said the case...

