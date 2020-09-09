FDA Seeks To Ditch Big Tobacco's Cigarette Warning Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas convenience store operator doesn't have standing to pursue a lawsuit alongside Big Tobacco over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's requirement for graphic warning labels on cigarette packs, so the case should be tossed or transferred to Washington, D.C., the government told a Texas federal judge Wednesday. In its bid to scrap the suit in Texas or send the case to D.C., where a nearly identical case is pending, the government told U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker during a telephone hearing that retail operator Neocom Inc. can't show how it was harmed by the labeling regulation, a requirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS