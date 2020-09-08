Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fresenius Accuses Rival Of Infringing Naropin Patent

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Fresenius Kabi has accused Gland Pharma Ltd. of infringing a patent covering the pain management drug Naropin by trying to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell a generic version of the medication.

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC and Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH filed a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Friday, taking aim at Gland's abbreviated new drug application for a generic ropivacaine hydrochloride injection product.

The complaint alleged that Gland filed the ANDA even though Fresenius's patent at issue — U.S. Patent No. 8,118,802 — covering Naropin is not set to expire until May 2023.

"The commercial manufacture,...

