Fresenius Accuses Rival Of Infringing Naropin Patent

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Fresenius Kabi has accused Gland Pharma Ltd. of infringing a patent covering the pain management drug Naropin by trying to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell a generic version of the medication. Fresenius Kabi USA LLC and Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH filed a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Friday, taking aim at Gland's abbreviated new drug application for a generic ropivacaine hydrochloride injection product. The complaint alleged that Gland filed the ANDA even though Fresenius's patent at issue — U.S. Patent No. 8,118,802 — covering Naropin is not set to expire until May 2023. "The commercial manufacture,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS