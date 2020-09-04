Ex-AIG Atty Says He Was Fired For Reporting Co. Misconduct

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The former head of American International Group's legal consulting arm claims he was fired after making an internal complaint about alleged corporate fraud within the company, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court. Aaron Katzel said he was illegally fired after 10 years at AIG after he filed a complaint with the company's compliance department with concerns about alleged company misconduct, including misleading shareholders and investors, according to the complaint. Then, after he was fired, Katzel said AIG illegally eliminated more than $1 million of his performance-related equity awards after he filed a complaint with the U.S....

