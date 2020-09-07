Ex-Charity Boss Ordered To Repay Pilfered Pension Funds

Law360, London (September 7, 2020, 11:54 AM BST) -- A former charity boss who was jailed for spending £250,000 ($327,000) of staff pension savings on a house in the south of France and another home in England has been ordered to repay the money, The Pensions Regulator said. Patrick McLarry was handed the confiscation order by Recorder James Waddington QC at Salisbury Crown Court in southern England on Friday. He was ordered to pay a total of £286,852 — which allows for inflation — to the Yateley Industries for the Disabled Pension Scheme. McLarry , 72 from Devon, southwest England, was given a five-year prison sentence in February for taking money in 2012...

