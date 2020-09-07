Ince & Co Administrators Get OK To Fight French Lawsuit

Law360, London (September 7, 2020, 6:00 PM BST) -- A judge in London gave the administrators of Ince & Co the go-ahead on Monday to challenge the right of a French court to pull them into a lawsuit over the firm's merger talks with Gordon Dadds LLP in 2018. High Court Judge Sally Barber said that Andrew Hosking and Sean Bucknall can apply to the Judicial Court of Nanterre, near Paris in France, for a dismissal of claims brought against them over negotiations that led up to Ince entering into insolvency. Hosking and Bucknall were appointed joint administrators for Blue Co London LLP — formerly known as Ince & Co LLP...

