Ukraine Oligarch Says Lack Of Docs Kills UK $27M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 6:11 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian oligarch accused of swindling a business partner with supposed ties to the country's former president out of $10.9 million asked a London judge Tuesday to toss the case, arguing there is a "paucity" of evidence to support hearing the dispute in England. Lawyers for billionaire Yuriy Ivanyushchenko said it is "incredible" that no documents exist to back up allegations he agreed that a $21.8 million investment deal with fellow Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Shulman would be governed by English law and subject to the jurisdiction of the English courts. Shulman alleged they agreed to the English jurisdiction and governing law...

