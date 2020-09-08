Pension Fund Seizes Property Bought With Looted Funds

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 3:51 PM BST) -- A judge in London stripped a Panamanian foundation of a property in the British capital on Tuesday after a defunct pension fund said the site was bought with some of the £18.6 million ($24.25 million) misappropriated by its former employees. High Court Master Matthew Marsh transferred the South London property to liquidators for Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Co. Ltd., a Cayman-based pension fund that is suing its former directors in England for fraud. The property had been held in the name of the Vivere Forti International Foundation, a Panamanian trust said to be connected to individuals alleged to have helped Trafalgar's...

