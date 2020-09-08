GM Gets $2B Stake In Electric Truck Co. In New Partnership

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- General Motors said Tuesday that it received an 11% stake worth $2 billion in public electric truck maker Nikola as part of a new strategic partnership between the companies, in a deal steered by Pillsbury and Paul Weiss. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP-led Nikola Corp. said it will give General Motors Co., advised by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, $2 billion worth of newly issued common stock in exchange for receiving access to GM's Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology, according to a press release. The companies said the partnership will also see GM become Nikola's exclusive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS