Oil Driller Rosehill Emerges From Ch. 11 After Debt Swap

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. announced Tuesday that it had emerged from Chapter 11 after successfully completing a restructuring of its debt to slash $106 million from its capital structure in Texas bankruptcy court. The company, which filed for bankruptcy in late July, came to court with a prepackaged plan of reorganization and received approval for the debt-for-equity swap from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones on Aug. 28. The plan went into effect Sept. 4, according to the company. At an initial court hearing, Rosehill counsel David Feldman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said the "rapid and precipitous drop" in oil...

