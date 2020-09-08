Firm Defends Counterclaims Against Atty In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP has told a New York federal court its counterclaims against an attorney accusing it of sex discrimination should stand, saying she failed to act in the firm's best interest in an effort to get into the good graces of prospective future employers. The firm said Friday in opposition to a bid by securities litigator Amy Miller to dismiss the counterclaims that it had established a case for both tortious interference and faithless and disloyal service, and that she had no basis for trying to shut down the allegations. "Transparently, plaintiff endeavors to foreclose the discovery of documents...

