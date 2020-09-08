Refiners Ask High Court To Review Biofuel Ruling

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of refiners has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Tenth Circuit's decision to rescind U.S. Environmental Protection Agency exemptions that temporarily relieved them from having to blend renewable fuels into their products at three refineries. HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc., which own the refineries at issue, told the justices Friday that the Tenth Circuit got it wrong in January when it sided with biofuel producers that challenged the hardship exemptions, voiding waivers for petroleum refineries in Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming because it said the EPA inappropriately categorized them as exemption extensions. In fact, any previous exemptions...

