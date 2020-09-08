Couple Claim Crypto Scammer Used Threats And Insults

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A couple who claim they were conned into investing more than $100,000 with a self-proclaimed cryptocurrency investment adviser on Friday sought a quick win in their lawsuit against the adviser, quoting text message suicide threats in support of their claims that they were manipulated. In a Sept. 4 memo detailing their motion for summary judgment, plaintiffs Tommy Garrison and Christine Garrison told U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel that Reginald Buddy Ringgold III, who allegedly also goes by Rasool Abdul Rahim El, made myriad misrepresentations to them in the course of talking them into trusting him with their nest egg....

