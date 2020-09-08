Insurer Asks Fla. Justices To Ax Apt. Owners' Lost Rent Claim

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Citizens Insurance Corp. told Florida's high court Tuesday that three apartment building owners are trying to skirt the state-backed insurer's immunity from bad faith claims by seeking uncovered lost rental income as "consequential damages" in a dispute over coverage for hurricane damage. Arguing for Citizens during a 35-minute video conference hearing, Raoul G. Cantero of White & Case LLP urged the Florida Supreme Court to quash a state appeals panel's May 2019 ruling allowing the apartment building owners to seek lost rent based on the insurer's alleged breach of policy obligations to properly adjust and pay their claim for damage due to...

